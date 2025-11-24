Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in St. Joe Company (The) $JOE

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 555,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $26,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in St. Joe by 6.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 39,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in St. Joe by 5.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 104,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $5,317,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 16,324,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,861,793.92. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOE stock opened at $57.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 21.40%.The company had revenue of $161.08 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is a positive change from St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JOE. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of St. Joe in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

