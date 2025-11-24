Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF $EWG

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 70.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 637,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,930 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $26,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 71,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 19,294 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 267.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 140.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EWG stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $43.31.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

