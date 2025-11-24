Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,187 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $14,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Lumentum by 27.0% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lumentum news, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,281 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total value of $409,665.66. Following the sale, the insider owned 101,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,644,946.78. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Suzanne Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.39, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,037 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,684.43. The trade was a 45.38% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 34,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,273 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Price Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $255.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.35. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 171.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LITE. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Monday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lumentum to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded Lumentum from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on LITE

Lumentum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.