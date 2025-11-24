Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 29,913 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $910,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 943,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,767,000 after buying an additional 177,306 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFGR stock opened at $26.91 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

