Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Acquired by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,575 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,366.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 213.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM opened at $74.82 on Monday. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $78.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

