Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 11,752 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $19,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,304,000 after purchasing an additional 504,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 423,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,795,000 after purchasing an additional 53,828 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,115,000. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

CLH opened at $216.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.77. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.29 and a 52-week high of $263.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

