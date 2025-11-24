Intellus Advisors LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 69.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James Financial during the second quarter valued at $64,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF stock opened at $152.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.02. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $177.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James Financial ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $174.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

