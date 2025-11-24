SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL Shares Bought by Intellus Advisors LLC

Intellus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,557,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,515,000 after purchasing an additional 809,857 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after purchasing an additional 650,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 585,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.66 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.