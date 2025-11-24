Hill Investment Group Partners LLC Has $33.37 Million Holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $DFIP

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 798,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $33,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIP. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 719,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,293,000 after acquiring an additional 470,949 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 243,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,992 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,874,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 354.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 65,688 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIP opened at $42.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $41.97. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $42.77.

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

