Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS Shares Acquired by Hill Investment Group Partners LLC

Hill Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 774.8% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $107.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $111.62.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

