Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) & Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q) Head-To-Head Review

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Free Report) and Qnity Electronics (NYSE:Q – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.4% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Transphorm and Qnity Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 0 0 0.00 Qnity Electronics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings & Valuation

Qnity Electronics has a consensus target price of $106.67, indicating a potential upside of 40.89%. Given Qnity Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Qnity Electronics is more favorable than Transphorm.

This table compares Transphorm and Qnity Electronics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.76 million 16.85 -$30.60 million ($0.69) -7.39 Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Qnity Electronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Qnity Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -189.65% -114.30% -65.96% Qnity Electronics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Qnity Electronics beats Transphorm on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for high voltage power conversion applications in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, India, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About Qnity Electronics

Qnity Electronics Inc. is a premier technology solution provider across the semiconductor value chain. Qnity Electronics Inc. is based in WILMINGTON, Del.

