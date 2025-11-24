Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,332,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $65,409,000. Gildan Activewear comprises 0.7% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 5,200.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 51.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

GIL stock opened at $56.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.16 and a 52-week high of $62.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 14.13%.The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.510 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

