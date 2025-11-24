Contrasting OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) and Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL)

Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL – Get Free Report) and OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryvyl and OppFi”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryvyl $56.00 million 0.18 -$26.83 million ($1.04) -0.26 OppFi $525.96 million 1.51 $7.26 million ($0.75) -12.27

Profitability

OppFi has higher revenue and earnings than Ryvyl. OppFi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ryvyl, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ryvyl and OppFi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryvyl -36.89% -522.95% -21.79% OppFi 0.68% 55.59% 20.07%

Volatility & Risk

Ryvyl has a beta of 4.14, indicating that its share price is 314% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OppFi has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ryvyl and OppFi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryvyl 1 1 0 0 1.50 OppFi 1 1 3 1 2.67

OppFi has a consensus price target of $13.63, indicating a potential upside of 48.10%. Given OppFi’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe OppFi is more favorable than Ryvyl.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of OppFi shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Ryvyl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.0% of OppFi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

OppFi beats Ryvyl on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryvyl

Ryvyl Inc., a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets representing cash or data on a blockchain-based ledger. Its products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual payment card processing management system, including software that facilitates on and off ramp e-wallet management; Coyni, a digital token platform, which offers custodial assurance by utilizing its stable coin and blockchain technology in a closed-loop ecosystem; and ChargeSavvy, an end-to-end POS solution comprising software and hardware for the restaurant and hospitality industry. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as GreenBox POS and changed its name to Ryvyl Inc. in October 2022. Ryvyl Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About OppFi

OppFi Inc. operates a cialty finance platform that allows banks to offer credit access. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. OppFi Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

