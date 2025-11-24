Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Up 15.4% – Should You Buy?

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.05 and last traded at GBX 0.05. 361,992 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 64,550,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04.

Red Rock Resources Stock Up 15.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.03. The stock has a market cap of £3.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.60.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

