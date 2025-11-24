Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,068,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,322,000. Teck Resources makes up approximately 0.9% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Veritas downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Scotiabank cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TECK opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.32 and a twelve month high of $48.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.35.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.93%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.