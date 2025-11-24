ResearchCoin (RSC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $640.64 Thousand

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 24th. Over the last week, ResearchCoin has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. ResearchCoin has a market capitalization of $23.72 million and approximately $640.64 thousand worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ResearchCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ResearchCoin Token Profile

ResearchCoin was first traded on July 31st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 114,619,403 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official website is www.researchhub.com. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official message board for ResearchCoin is blog.researchhub.foundation.

Buying and Selling ResearchCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 126,652,192.24847884 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.21085281 USD and is up 0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $719,231.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

