Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 and last traded at GBX 0.93. 12,645,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 10,069,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.
Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.
