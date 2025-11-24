Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Shares Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report) traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.93 and last traded at GBX 0.93. 12,645,474 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 10,069,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Get Petro Matad alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petro Matad

Petro Matad Stock Down 7.2%

Petro Matad Company Profile

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.15. The company has a market cap of £17.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.24.

(Get Free Report)

Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.