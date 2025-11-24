NikolAI Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $602.92 Thousand (NIKO)

NikolAI (NIKO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. One NikolAI token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NikolAI has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. NikolAI has a market capitalization of $602.92 thousand and approximately $10.28 thousand worth of NikolAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NikolAI alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85,981.80 or 0.99608117 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NikolAI Profile

NikolAI’s genesis date was October 31st, 2024. NikolAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. NikolAI’s official Twitter account is @nikolaitoncoin. NikolAI’s official website is nikolai.meme.

NikolAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NikolAI (NIKO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. NikolAI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of NikolAI is 0.00060456 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,627.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nikolai.meme.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NikolAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NikolAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NikolAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NikolAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NikolAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.