ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 25.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 25.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.90 and last traded at GBX 7.30. Approximately 17,681,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 7,939,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.81.

ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.

