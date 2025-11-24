ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 25.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) were down 25.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.90 and last traded at GBX 7.30. Approximately 17,681,773 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 7,939,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.76.
ImmuPharma Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £36.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 11.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.81.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- AI Fatigue? These 3 Analyst-Upgraded Stocks Offer Real Growth Potential
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- DoorDash’s Recent Stock Dip Equals 60% Upside
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Wall Street Loves Williams-Sonoma Right Now—Here’s Why the Stock Could Soar in 2026
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.