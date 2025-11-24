Substratum (SUB) Market Capitalization Hits $115.06 Thousand

Substratum (SUB) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and $2.26 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Substratum has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Substratum

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0001129 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

