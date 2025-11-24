Legal & General Group Plc Has $193.46 Million Stock Position in Kellanova $K

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,432,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,887 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $193,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on K. Weiss Ratings downgraded Kellanova from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

Kellanova Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.92. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.56%.The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kellanova’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. This trade represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.