Legal & General Group Plc Has $190.71 Million Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $190,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,391,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,000,926,000 after acquiring an additional 144,507 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $513,886,000 after buying an additional 38,096 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after buying an additional 672,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in HubSpot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 732,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,514,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,138,500. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.11, for a total value of $3,128,935.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 504,966 shares in the company, valued at $185,883,034.26. This trade represents a 1.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,098 shares of company stock valued at $24,062,552. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $355.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,438.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.41 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $510.23.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $617.23.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

