Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in FirstService Corporation $FSV

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,815,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,872 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,417,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,183,000 after purchasing an additional 224,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 671,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,424,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in FirstService by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 586,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,482,000 after buying an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstService by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 533,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,459,000 after buying an additional 115,898 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstService in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded FirstService from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on FirstService from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.83.

FirstService Stock Performance

FirstService stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.28 and a beta of 0.99. FirstService Corporation has a 12 month low of $149.13 and a 12 month high of $209.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.16 and its 200-day moving average is $181.89.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76. FirstService had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstService Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.42%.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

