Legal & General Group Plc Acquires New Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,253,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,761,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,646,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Amrize during the second quarter worth approximately $8,190,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth approximately $4,923,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,530,000.

Amrize Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Amrize stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. Amrize Ltd has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $56.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.43.

Insider Activity at Amrize

Amrize ( NYSE:AMRZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,958 shares in the company, valued at $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jaime Hill bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.69 per share, with a total value of $202,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,539.69. This trade represents a 28.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $3,503,480 in the last 90 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMRZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Amrize from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amrize from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

