MAI Capital Management Raises Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total transaction of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $247.79 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 93.26% and a net margin of 19.05%.The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 price target on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

