Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stock Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,276,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,124 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in International Paper were worth $153,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gentry Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gentry Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper by 7.0% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 10.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $409,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,951.69. The trade was a 24.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on International Paper from $42.10 to $40.40 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded International Paper from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of IP opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. International Paper had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently -70.88%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.