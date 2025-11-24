InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC raised its position in InterDigital by 25,257.5% in the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 204,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,361,000 after acquiring an additional 204,081 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 303.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 143,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,156,000 after purchasing an additional 107,828 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the first quarter valued at about $20,967,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 1,556.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 103,997 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 97,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in InterDigital by 92.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 132,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,619,000 after buying an additional 63,333 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $327.63 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.58 and a fifty-two week high of $412.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $355.50 and a 200-day moving average of $281.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 51.92%.The business had revenue of $164.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other InterDigital news, Director John A. Kritzmacher sold 1,250 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total value of $450,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,725.95. The trade was a 6.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,049,154.64. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $1,765,595. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on shares of InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Further Reading

