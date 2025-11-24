Saia, Inc. $SAIA Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 2,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 26.0% during the second quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth $339,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Saia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its holdings in Saia by 5.0% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Saia

In other news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total value of $266,570.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $350.00 price objective on Saia in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.67.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $271.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.12 and a 1-year high of $587.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.25.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.06 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading

