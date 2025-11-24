Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 6,335 Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,795 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1,913.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMAT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $87.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 13.96 and a quick ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.42 and a 1-year high of $109.58.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.18 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 13.67%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. LeMaitre Vascular has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.480-2.530 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.640-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

