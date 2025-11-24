Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,219 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,979,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,868,000 after acquiring an additional 491,002 shares in the last quarter. Corient IA LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 32.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,458 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,579,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 47.6% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 31,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $31.60 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Northcoast Research lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $34.00 target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
