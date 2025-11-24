Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CASY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares during the period. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $130,212,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth $76,467,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth $65,298,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $564.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $560.30 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.08 and a 1-year high of $572.18. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.