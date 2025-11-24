Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $119,000 Investment in Joby Aviation, Inc. $JOBY

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JOBY. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 225.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. 52.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Joby Aviation news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 20,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $364,003.52. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 149,369 shares in the company, valued at $2,610,970.12. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 32,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $541,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,188,069.86. This represents a 11.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,146,267 shares of company stock worth $17,729,562 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Joby Aviation Price Performance
Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $13.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 2.52.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $22.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Joby Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 7962.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
