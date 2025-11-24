Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Acquires 6,261 Shares of Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zoetis from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $158.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.89.

Zoetis Price Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $122.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.13. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $115.25 and a one year high of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 56.90%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

