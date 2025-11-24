Rhumbline Advisers Buys 191,911 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,952 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,911 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Illumina were worth $60,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 4,927.3% during the second quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP now owns 553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 12.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Illumina by 211.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 785 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 7.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,444 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $67,593,000 after acquiring an additional 50,535 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Daiwa America cut Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

Illumina Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $123.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.70 and a 52 week high of $153.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 29.36%.Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.650-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $122.13 per share, for a total transaction of $61,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,433.99. This represents a 4.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.