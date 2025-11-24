Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $722,000 Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Trading Up 5.4%

EXPE opened at $247.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.13. The firm has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.58. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.01 and a twelve month high of $279.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. Expedia Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $294.00 price target on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Expedia Group

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $814,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,379,489.90. The trade was a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.