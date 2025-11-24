SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,368 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.4% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $392.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.44.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock opened at $378.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $341.57. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.44, for a total value of $127,180.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,212.04. The trade was a 17.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.08, for a total value of $499,494.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,178.96. This trade represents a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock valued at $34,820,361 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

