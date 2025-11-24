Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,464,528 Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,464,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,999,000. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 2.0% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.27% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE CP opened at $69.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $83.65.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.12%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

