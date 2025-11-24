Summit Global Investments Buys 1,868 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.28 and a one year high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

