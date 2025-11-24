Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 759.1% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $127.97 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

