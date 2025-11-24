2,924,995 Shares in Enbridge Inc $ENB Bought by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,924,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,105,000. Enbridge makes up about 1.4% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.13% of Enbridge as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 913,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,202 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 249,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 46,590 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 55.4% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 935,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,384,000 after acquiring an additional 35,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $47.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.23 and a 200 day moving average of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.73 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Argus increased their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enbridge

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.