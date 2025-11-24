PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,356 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.8% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 89,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $2,645,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,935,000 after buying an additional 50,059 shares during the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% during the second quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 36,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 20.9% during the second quarter. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after buying an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $146.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.59. The company has a market capitalization of $200.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 108.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.