Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total transaction of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This trade represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN stock opened at $159.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.95 and a one year high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 29.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 103.84%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.