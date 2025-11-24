Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,125,000 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125,000 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned 1.81% of Sprinklr worth $39,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 69.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Sprinklr by 5,071.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Sprinklr by 266.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $7.11 on Monday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.78.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Sprinklr had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.430 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.090-0.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 37,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $286,812.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 695,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,450.75. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Neeraj Agrawal sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 732,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,557,979 over the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

