Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. $CDTX

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,920,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.77% of Cidara Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 203.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,397,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 990,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,325,000 after buying an additional 620,046 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CDTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JMP Securities set a $173.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cidara Therapeutics

In related news, insider Nicole Negar Davarpanah sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $29,795.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,935.48. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $219.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.32. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $220.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.28.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.24). Research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing targeted therapies for patients facing cancers and other serious diseases. The company's product includes rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

