Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. $DEA

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 422,255 shares during the quarter. Easterly Government Properties comprises approximately 1.5% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Easterly Government Properties worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12,846.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.84 million, a PE ratio of 69.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Easterly Government Properties ( NYSE:DEA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $86.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 1.00%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Easterly Government Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.020 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. New Street Research set a $20.00 price objective on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point set a $26.45 price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.41.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

