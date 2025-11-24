67,500 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB Bought by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,702,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.2% during the first quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $105.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.63. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.22 and a 1 year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 184.87% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.28%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

