Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,561,273 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,263,069,000 after buying an additional 239,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,822,075 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,228,064,000 after buying an additional 36,362 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,159,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $983,161,000 after buying an additional 138,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,998,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $947,006,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,640. This represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 2.2%

NSC opened at $286.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $302.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

