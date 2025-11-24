Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Position in Jbs N.V. $JBS

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Jbs N.V. (NYSE:JBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 103,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of JBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in JBS in the second quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in JBS in the second quarter valued at $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JBS during the second quarter valued at $96,000.

Get JBS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBS shares. Mizuho set a $20.00 price objective on shares of JBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of JBS in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Zacks Research raised JBS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JBS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Santander began coverage on shares of JBS in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

JBS Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of JBS stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74. Jbs N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

JBS (NYSE:JBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($2.22). The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBS Company Profile

(Free Report)

JBS N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a protein and food company worldwide. The company offers beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It also sells leather, leather, hygiene and cleaning products, collagen, metal packaging, biodiesel, and others, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.