Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 1,734 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 655,209.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 76,028,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,680,000 after buying an additional 76,017,350 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $1,954,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,211,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,155,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189,111 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,480,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,308 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of PG stock opened at $150.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $352.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.11. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $144.09 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.23 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. Analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Dbs Bank raised Procter & Gamble to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $647,281.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 3,227 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $491,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 61,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,402,333.72. This represents a 4.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,692. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

