Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stake in Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015,477 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up about 0.6% of Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ambev by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,757,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,455,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 222,768 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ambev by 98.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,803,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,987 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Ambev in the second quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter valued at $570,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 16.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.35.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

